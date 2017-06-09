Connie Britton Won’t Get Plastic Surgery Due to This Powerful Reason

At 50 years old, Connie Britton looks stunning, and it’s not because she’s gone under the knife. “I’ve never really been a big supporter of—for me—doing work to your face. It’s something I feel pretty strongly about for myself. I don’t judge other people for it,” she told Yahoo Beauty.

“But part of that is because I’ve worked really hard to portray strong women and real women and, particularly in my 40s, women who have reached the age of 40 and are vibrant and sexy. It does feel a little bit to me that to start doing things to my face would then assume that you can be a strong woman but you need to look like a younger woman. It doesn’t quite work with my vision of myself,” she said.

Preach, Connie. The Nashville star, who appears in the upcoming biopic Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, also dished what's next. “It’s a very big transitional time, with the end of Nashville. Ever since I adopted my son five years ago and moved to Nashville, my life has been on this very fast-moving train. It feels like the end of an era and the beginning of a new period in my life.”

