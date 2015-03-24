Connie Britton Is Heading to Court—in Her Newest TV Role

Connie Britton is keeping herself busy! Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy just announced that the actress has joined the cast of FX's upcoming anthology series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

As you may recall, before she played the perfectly coiffed Rayna James on Nashville, Britton starred on the first season of Murphy's American Horror Story, so this will be a reunion for the pair. Murphy made the announcement on Twitter:

Excited to announce my friend Connie Britton will play Faye Resnick in the upcoming FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 23, 2015

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's best-selling book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the new show will feature Britton as Faye Resnick, a Los Angeles socialite who was a close friend of O.J. Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered in 1994. The stunning cast includes John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., David Schwimmer, and Courtney B. Vance.

The 10-episode first season will take a close look at the infamous trial, but will be from the viewpoint of the lawyers and focus on the behind-the-scenes chaos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Britton currently stars in the third season of Nashville. Earlier this month Britton said that she would jump at the chance to work with Murphy again. Looks like her wish came true!

