Congratulations to Shakira! The Singer Is Expecting Her Second Child

Shakira is pregnant! On Thursday, the singer confirmed that she is expecting her second child with her partner Gerard Piqué. "Yes, we are expecting our second baby!! Thank you all for your well wishes! / ¡Sigue creciendo la familia Piqué Mebarak! ¡Gracias a todos por sus mensajes de cariño!" she wrote on her Facebook page.

The former coach for NBC's The Voice and Piqué, who played for Spain's national soccer team in this year's World Cup, welcomed their first child, son Milan Piqué Mebarak, on Jan. 22, 2013. The couple met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and have been together ever since.

