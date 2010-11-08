Congrats to all the New York City Marathon Runners!

New York City turned into one big race track yesterday for the running of the ING Marathon. Who's fit enough to run 26.2 miles in one shot? Today Show host Meredith Vieira (left, at a 2007 race) for one. She says she was inspired to run the race after co-host Al Roker signed up. “I've always wanted to run a marathon,” she told the Today Show blog. “I've been a ‘runner’ for years and years. Nothing more than six miles. But it was really Al who inspired me. When Al said he was going to do it, it triggered it in me.”

Veronica Webb, Bobby Flay, Robin Quivers, Anthony Edwards, Amani Toomer of the New York Giants, Jared Folge of Subway fame and rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena joined Meredith and Al in the race.