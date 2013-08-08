Confirmed to InStyle: The Team Behind Beyonce's New Haircut Is Hairstylist Neal Farinah and Colorist Rita Hazan

Beyonce surprised fans in the early hours this morning when she debuted a bold blonde pixie on her Instagram. She posted three photos of the new look to show a full 360 of her newly-shorn strands and each of the photos garnered over a quarter of a million "likes" each (so far!). So, who was responsible for one of the biggest hair makeovers of the year? That would be the two-part team of colorist Rita Hazan and hairstylist Neal Farinah of the Neal Farinah Salon in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood. Trinidad-born Farinah, who confirmed to InStyle.com today that he created Bey's new look, has worked with the pop icon for several years, including styling her for appearances, photo shoots and her 2009 "Irreplaceable" video. Hazan is also Beyonce's go-to girl for color, and the colorist loves the superstar's new look. "I think it's amazing," Hazan told InStyle.com exclusively. "It's a strong empowering statement. It's modern and old Hollywood at the same time." She approached the color -- something she dubbed Champagne Summer Blond -- to amplify the shape. "The cut is such a statement, the color had to be soft and sexy," said Hazan. "I kept her natural base color and strategically highlighted her whole head in very tiny section to get that look." Want the Bey look, too? Rita Hazan has a line of products sold on ritahazan.com, while hairstylist Farinah is currently developing his own product line, according to his site, nealfarinah.com.

See more celebrity hair makeovers.

