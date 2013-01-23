Confirmed: Adele Will Sing at the Oscars!

Adele will sing live at the Oscars! Following some speculation leading up to her presence at the Golden Globes last week, the Academy has confirmed that she will indeed grace the stage for a live performance at the 85th Annual Academy Awards. "It's an honor to be nominated and terrifyingly wonderful to be singing in front of people who have captured my imagination over and over again,” Adele said in a statement. “It's something I've never experienced and probably only ever will once!" The British singer will belt out the song she penned as the title track for Skyfall, which is also nominated in the Best Original Song category. We can't wait to hear her sing again—this will be her first live performance since giving birth to her son in October. Tune in to ABC February 24 at 7/6c to see it!

Plus, see this year's Oscar nominees!

MORE:• This Year’s James Bond Oscars Tribute• Gwyneth Paltrow’s Epic Oscar Look• The Making of Octavia’s Gown