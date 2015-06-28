This Concealer Trick Will Change the Way You Cover Dark Circles

It’s not revolutionary to apply concealer to under-eye circles. For anyone who has them, the daily cover up is as regular as your A.M. latte. But if you’re brushing that concealer just on top of circles and still looking fatigued, it’s time to rethink your approach.

Instead, of targeting just the circles themselves, dot a creamy formula (try By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Concealer, $65; spacenk.com) from under the eye and work it downwards, creating an inverted triangle, with the lowest point hitting the top of your cheek. This technique creates an all-over brightening effect and better disguises any sign of darkness (or a late night). Brush a little translucent powder (we like Tarte’s version, $33; tarte.com) on top to set the concealer and keep it from budging.

