This 'Fragrance Fitting' Kit Is Like the Warby Parker of Beauty

Shopping for fragrance online can be an incredibly daunting task. Unless you're already familiar with the scent, descriptions of the base, middle, and top notes often leave a lot to the imagination—like what the word "accord" actually means in the first place. Then, when your perfume finally arrives at your doorstep, it's often not entirely what you expected. Luckily, Commodity Goods is taking the guesswork out of the online scent-shopping game with their 10-piece try-at-home 'fragrance fitting' kits ($24 to $99; commoditygoods.com). If you're familiar with the Warby Parker model, consider this to be its beauty counterpart.

RELATED: 5 Terms to Add to Your Fragrance Lexicon

Simply select one of the kit options from the brand's website, and you'll get the full lineup of 10 mini scents in the mail, equipped with a set of paper test strips. After sampling, select your favorite jus and they'll ship you a larger-sized bottle (or bottles, depending on your plan). Commodity's fragrances are definitely unique, and include uncomplicated blends playing off of aromas like that amazing post-rainstorm smell, wool, paper, and even liquor cabinet classics such as gin and whiskey. We recommend springing for the $48 option, which buys you three purse-sized sprays for layering purposes, though there are solo options priced at $24 and $99 if you're the type to commit. Not unlike a set of Warby Parker's covetable frames, your new signature scent is guaranteed to be a perfect fit.

PHOTOS: 12 New Summer Fragrances to Spritz On Now

Related Video: I'm Obsessed: Cire Trudon's Scented Matches