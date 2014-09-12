Coming Soon to Your City: Gap Unveils The #DRESSNORMAL Project!

Here at InStyle, we know that style and fashion vary from city to city. Every locale has its own vibe and culture, and Gap’s new fall campaign, The #DRESSNORMAL Project, reflects this notion. Launching today in Venice, Calif., this one-of-a-kind pop-up shop will then travel to Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, and Brooklyn—all very different and unique fashion hubs across the country. Each shop will not only feature new pieces from Gap’s fall line, but photographs snapped by local content creators, forming a traveling exhibition that reflects what “dressing normal” means to different individuals in each city. With the collaborative expertise of Hollywood stylist and costume designer Trish Summerville, and fashion photographer Tommy Ton, the images will be shoppable, as well as the clothes.

Courtesy

Be sure to check out the shop when it’s in your city!

Venice: Friday, Sept. 12 – Sunday, Sept. 14

Seattle: Friday, Sept 19 – Sunday, Sept 21

Chicago: Friday, Sept 26 – Sunday, Sept 28

Atlanta: Friday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 5

Brooklyn: Friday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 12

Follow along with hashtag #DRESSNORMAL, and check out Gap's Tumblr!

Plus, click here for 14 styling tips from the fall 2014 runways now!