Coming Soon: Roberto Cavalli's Just Cavalli Scent

Roberto Cavalli is launching a new fragrance! Starting in March, the designer will roll out his Just Cavalli scent, which features Georgia May Jagger in the campaign. "I think the perfume was born under the right star, because Georgia is very sweet, young, and positive, just like the fragrance," Cavalli told InStyle.com of the neroli, tiare flower, and palissander wood mix. But long before Jagger became the face of the scent, the designer looked to his Just Cavalli line for inspiration. "The perfume is part of my fashion, but fragrance is also part of your body," he added. "In all my stores, I apply a little bit of perfume to the garments because it's so important to make the scent right for the dress." Find Just Cavalli at Macy's and macys.com in March, priced from $45 to $75.

