Coming Soon: Jean Paul Gaultier for Target
Advertisement
Courtesy of Target
Jean Paul Gaultier's Target collection mixes elements of edgy rock and roll with Hollywood glamour—and we can't get enough of it! (Not to mention, the $17.99 to $199.99 price range is easy to get behind.) For a tailored look, we love the pinstripe double-breasted jacket and matching shorts (far left), which pair casually with the gingham bustier and shrug (second from left). Mix patterns with the classic striped tank and the full floral skirt (third from left); for night, try the lingerie-inspired polka dot dress under the classic, yet ultra-cool trench (far right). Check out the entire collection before the line hits stores on March 7th.