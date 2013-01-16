Coming Soon: HSN's Line of Oz-Inspired Clothing and Accessories

With Oz The Great and Powerful coming to a theater near you on March 8, we can't wait to see the dramatic costuming that will be worn by stars like Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, and Mila Kunis in the film. Turns out, the looks are so great and powerful that HSN just announced it will curate a line of clothing and accessories inspired by the movie, slated to include pieces priced from $20 to $1,799 starting March 1st. In the collection, you'll see designs by some of the designers in HSN's lineup, including this flying monkey-inspired feather cape by Naeem Khan and rhinestone loafer by Steve Madden. Click through the gallery to see all the designs released so far.