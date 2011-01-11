Coming Soon: Glee Nail Polish

Courtesy of Fox; Courtesy of OPI
Make sure to pay attention to the manicures you spot on Glee in the coming months, as Fox just announced the show collaborated with Sephora and O.P.I. to develop a nail polish line, AOL reports. The collection includes ten cleverly-named shades, like a raspberry color named Miss Bossy Pants (ahem, Rachel Berry!), a bright purple named Hell to the No, a glittery green Gleek Out and a diamond top coat called Celibacy Club (seen above). The line drops in Sephora and JCPenney stores for $9.50 per bottle and $22 for a six-piece mini set on February 8th. So who's planning to dress up their jazz hands?
