This Superhero Selfie Might Be the Most Epic Photo from Comic-Con

At this point, we're used to seeing some pretty memorable celebrity selfies on our social media feeds, from Ellen DeGeneres's much-talked about Oscars snap to Kim Kardashian's countless photos of herself. But this year's Comic-Con in San Diego may have given us the most epic selfie yet.

Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Gal Gadot, James McAvoy, and more all gathered for a group shot, and it's the best superhero snap we've ever seen. The photo, posted by 20th Century Fox on their Facebook page, was taken during the Fox panel on Saturday. Watch out, Ellen.

