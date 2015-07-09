Comic-Con Reacts to Supergirl Pilot: "I'm Absolutely Speechless"

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.
Comic-Con got the first (legal) look at CBS’ eagerly anticipated Supergirl pilot at the opening night of the San Diego fan mega-convention Wednesday night. The verdict? Based on Twitter reactions from the screening, fans were overwhelmingly positive about the first episode (which also “leaked” onto file-sharing services in May shortly after its series order), and they were especially glowing toward star Melissa Benoist.
RELATED: Supergirl's Melissa Benoist on Landing the Role of a Lifetime
Here’s a sample of responses, culled from both media pros and everyday fans:
RELATED: Comic-Con 2015 Preview Night Photo Album
And a couple outright pans: