Comic-Con Reacts to Supergirl Pilot: "I'm Absolutely Speechless"

Comic-Con got the first (legal) look at CBS’ eagerly anticipated Supergirl pilot at the opening night of the San Diego fan mega-convention Wednesday night. The verdict? Based on Twitter reactions from the screening, fans were overwhelmingly positive about the first episode (which also “leaked” onto file-sharing services in May shortly after its series order), and they were especially glowing toward star Melissa Benoist.

Here’s a sample of responses, culled from both media pros and everyday fans:

We just finished the #Supergirl pilot @ #SDCC: I'm absolutely speechless. Three quick non-spoiler-y thoughts about it so here goes: (1/4) — The Flash Podcast (@TheFlashPodcast) July 9, 2015

2) as a origin story to a great superhero, you are going to LOVE what @AliAdler @GBerlanti @AJKreisberg has set up in #Supergirl (3/4) — The Flash Podcast (@TheFlashPodcast) July 9, 2015

3) - another new icon for this generation has arrived, her name is @MelissaBenoist - #MelissaBenoistAbsolutelyIsSupergirl #Supergirl (4/4) — The Flash Podcast (@TheFlashPodcast) July 9, 2015

#WBSDCC #SDCC. #Supergirl. What worked. James Olson and everyone at the paper, the set up for who the villains are. — TV After Dark (@TVAfterDark) July 9, 2015

#WBSDCC #SDCC #Supergirl Worrisome things. Potential for boring bad guys like alien of the week and silly like very triangle. — TV After Dark (@TVAfterDark) July 9, 2015

Applause at the first commercial break of Supergirl. October 26th can't come soon enough! #SDCC — Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) July 9, 2015

Heard simultaneously @ Jimmy Olson's first appearance in Supergirl: "Squeee!" "Ugh. That can't be Jimmy Olson because he's not black." #SDCC — Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) July 9, 2015

#Supergirl pilot screening first at #SDCC tonight. Love this pilot! So cute and funny! #WBSDCC — Tiffany Vogt (@TVWatchtower) July 9, 2015

So beyond thrilled to see @LauraBenanti in the Supergirl pilot tonight at #SDCC . Honestly, I'd watch her read the phone book. #WBSDCC — Catherine Zimmerman (@cimzim) July 9, 2015

Supergirl pilot was (forgive me) super! Legends of Tomorrow looks really great. And your dad is probably going to love Blindspot. #WBSDCC — Erica (@berkysbakeshop) July 9, 2015

Super Girl pilot preview = Girl Power! Looks fun. I'm in! Looking forward to a new adventure. #WBSDCC #Supergirl — Movie Floozy (@moviefloozy) July 9, 2015

Heard multiple people say they liked the #Supergirl pilot, and the new #LegendsOfTomorrow footage looks AMAZING #SDCC2015 — Outer Places (@outerplaces) July 9, 2015

they crammed a lot into the pilot. I'm looking forward to the upcoming episodes moving more steadily. #WBSDCC — shannon mun (@shannonmunart) July 9, 2015

#WBSDCC First episode of #Supergirl proves Melissa Benoist a winning new star — Keith Simanton (@IMDbKeith) July 9, 2015

#ComicCon #SDCC #WBSDCC I didn't really care for some of the characters like #Supergirl's boss. Hopefully, future episodes will be better. — Jon Roark Foley (@JonRoarkFoley) July 9, 2015

#ComicCon #SDCC #WBSDCC #Supergirl powers underutilized. The story was too fast paced & the tone had had a weird bubbly feel to it. Cont.. — Jon Roark Foley (@JonRoarkFoley) July 9, 2015

Ranking tonight's pilots at #SDCC: Supergirl, Lucifer and Containment (tied for second), and Blindspot. Really enjoyed them all. #WBSDCC — Chris King (@ckinger13) July 9, 2015

Supergirl is amazing. That is all. #WBSDCC — Kyle Martin (@kstuartm1) July 9, 2015

Calista Flockhart is a scene-stealer if I ever saw one. #WBSDCC #Supergirl — Renee Macek (@ItsDrVenkman) July 9, 2015

And a couple outright pans:

#WBSDCC Lucifer was amazing. Containment and Blindspot was great. Supergirl was cheese. In order Lucifer, Blindspot, Containment, Supergirl — Chase Lehocky (@ChaseLehocky15) July 9, 2015

