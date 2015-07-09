Comic-Con Reacts to Supergirl Pilot: "I'm Absolutely Speechless"

Bonnie Osborne/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com

EW
Jul 09, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Comic-Con got the first (legal) look at CBS’ eagerly anticipated Supergirl pilot at the opening night of the San Diego fan mega-convention Wednesday night. The verdict? Based on Twitter reactions from the screening, fans were overwhelmingly positive about the first episode (which also “leaked” onto file-sharing services in May shortly after its series order), and they were especially glowing toward star Melissa Benoist.

RELATED: Supergirl's Melissa Benoist on Landing the Role of a Lifetime

Here’s a sample of responses, culled from both media pros and everyday fans: 

 

 

RELATED: Comic-Con 2015 Preview Night Photo Album

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And a couple outright pans:

 

 

RELATED: 10 Comic-Con Panels We Can't Wait to See

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!