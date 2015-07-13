The Hottest Fashion Trends at 2015 Comic-Con

Over the years, Comic-Con has evolved from a costume-centric convention into a high-fashion red carpet event—much to Jessica Chastain's dismay. "I wish people were in costume," the actress tells InStyle about attending her first-ever Comic-Con. "That was something I was so looking forward to." Lack of costumes aside, 2015 Comic-Con saw a huge fashion-heavy turnout that left us seething with style envy.

The biggest trend we saw at Comic-Con? White-hot designs that packed on summery sophistication and stylish ease. Scream Queens star Emma Roberts partied it up at the Entertinament Weekly annual fete in an elegant ivory 3.1 Phillip Lim number that she styled with EF Collection studs and cool lace-up Malone Souliers heels, while Lea Michele bared a slice of midriff in sleek Jonathan Simkhai separates, complete with two-tone lace-up booties and EF Collection jewelry. And she wasn't the only one to show favor for crop tops—Alicia Vikander opted for a white Rosetta Getty design featuring clean lines and modern silhouettes by way of a crossover crop top and billowing wide-leg culottes.

AP; Getty Images

Ever the trend-setter, January Jones eschewed dresses in favor of a sweet embroidered Zimmermann jumpsuit, and finally, Keke Palmer showed off her edgy side with a grommet-studded Mugler halter design, with an Oroton clutch and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

And in case you missed it, click ahead for all the best fashions from 2015 Comic-Con.

