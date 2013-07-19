Comic-Con 2013 Photos: X-Files Reunion, Divergent Details, and More

Comic-Con International 2013 kicked off in San Diego this week! So far, it started out strong. Hailee Steinfeld and Asa Butterfield talked about Ender’s Game; Divergent's Shailene Woodley and Theo James—the stars of the most talked-about YA novel-to-movie of 2014—came out to amp up the buzz; and X-Files fans went wild (us included) over the reunion of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reprised their roles for the appearance on TV Guide's panel celebrating the show's 20th anniversary, entering the darkened stage wielding flashlights. “The show was so flexible and could incorporate so many ideas that we could do it forever,” Duchovny told the crowd. If only! Click to take an inside look at the convention now. The panels, debuts, and star arrivals will continue throughout the weekend, so come back to InStyle.com on Monday to get the full recap of who wore what and why.

