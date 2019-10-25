Three People Were Kicked Out of a Bar After Confronting Harvey Weinstein

Three people were booed, heckled, and asked to leave after confronting Harvey Weinstein at a New York event for young actors.

On Wednesday night, comedian Kelly Bachman, actor Zoe Stuckless, and comedian Amber Rollo called out the disgraced producer, who stands accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape, after seeing him at Actor's Hour, a monthly event "dedicated to artists" at the Downtime bar in the Lower East Side. Bachman addressed Weinstein directly in a set that has now gone viral, telling the audience, "I’m a comic, and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room; do we know what that is? It’s a Freddy Krueger in the room if you will. I didn’t know that we had to bring our own mace and rape whistle to Actor’s Hour."

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

Some audience members, who appear to be men, began booing Bachman, telling her to "shut up."

"This kills at group therapy for rape survivors," she replied, noting that she is a rape survivor.

She told BuzzFeed News the air was "sucked" out of her chest upon seeing Weinstein at the event, and said, "It kind of felt like old-school Harvey to me — having his own table in a Lower East Side bar, surrounded by actors."

Zoe Stuckless, a 21-year-old actor who uses they/them pronouns, told BuzzFeed they were grateful Bachman had called out the elephant in the room, and when intermission began, they confronted Weinstein, asking him "Tell me — what's your name?"

"Nobody is going to say anything?" screamed Stuckless in a video obtained by BuzzFeed. "Nobody is really going to say anything?"

4. Holy cow, I'm just seeing this video....



Zoe Stuckless (@revoltchild) confronted Harvey Weinstein at the show...what they said is heartbreaking



"Nobody is going to say anything? I'm going to stand four feet from a fucking rapist and nobody is going to say anything." pic.twitter.com/v14tnNUCql — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2019

She was then asked to leave the venue. Bachman and 31-year-old comedian Amber Rolla also confronted Weinstein moments after Stuckless did, telling Weinstein, "She's right. You’re a fucking monster. What are you doing out here? Fuck you."

According to Washington Post, they were then encouraged to leave the bar.

Alexandra Laliberte, the organizer of Actor's Hour, told BuzzFeed it was the second time Weinstein had come to one of her events, and when asked why she allowed Weinstein to attend an event to support young actors when he has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of them, she replied, "I protect them by freedom of speech."

Last year, Weinstein was indicted on multiple charges of rape and sex crimes.

RELATED: Rose McGowan Is Suing Harvey Weinstein for Trying to Shut Down Her Rape Allegations

After the event, several one-star reviews of the venue began surfacing on Yelp, from disappointed and outraged patrons.

"If your bar regulars consist of Harvey Weinstein, shouldn't you get more plants?" one person wrote. "I think you're gonna need em unless you want a dirty floor, and that just ain't sanitary."

"I went here the other day. The man next to me was a rapist," another wrote. "When I told the bartender that the man was a rapist and predator and that I was uncomfortable with him being there, he replied 'oh yes, we know. But he hasn't gone to court yet. So it's okay. He's rich and famous. It's all good.' He gave me a wink and walked off."

Image zoom Yelp

Image zoom Yelp

"We want to address some concerns about a recent incident at Downtime," reads a statement on the venue's Facebook page. "A company called Actors Hour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own. Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave."

The statement went on to say, "We respect the privacy of our patrons and event partners, and want to ensure that all guests are treated equally, with the same service and respect. In keeping with this goal, we made a decision that would allow the evening to continue as planned."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a rep for Weinstein said, "Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too."