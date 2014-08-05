Come Meet InStyle’s Beauty Directors at Saks Fifth Avenue

Not that you need a reason to browse the beauty floor at New York City's Saks Fifth Avenue, but InStyle’s Beauty Directors Angelique Serrano and Kahlana Barfield are giving you an extra special one! On Aug. 7, the department store is hosting its annual Beauty Editors Day and the duo will be doling out their expert advice at the Lancôme beauty counter for a beautiful cause. For each $30 donation to Look Good Feel Better, a non-profit organization helping women with cancer improve their self-esteem and quality of life, you'll get a 20-minute session with Serrano and Barfield so they can answer your most pressing hair, makeup, and skincare questions. In addition to new beauty knowledge, you'll also walk away with an amazing free gift! Appointments are currently available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, so head over to lookgoodfeelbetter.org to register now.

