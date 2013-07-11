Come Meet InStyle Executive Editor Amy Synnott at Saks' Beauty Editors' Day!

As if you really need a reason to browse the beauty floor at New York City's Saks Fifth Avenue, InStyle's Executive Editor Amy Synnott is giving you another one! On August 1, the department store is hosting its annual Beauty Editors' Day, where Amy will be doling out her expert advice at the YSL beauty counter for a beautiful cause. For each $30 donation to Look Good Feel Better, a non-profit organization helping women with cancer improve their self-esteem and quality of life, you'll get a 20-minute session with Amy so she can answer your most-pressing hair, makeup, and skincare questions. In addition to new beauty knowledge, you'll also walk away with an amazing free gift! Appointments are currently available from 12:20 PM to 6:40 PM on August 1st, so head over to lookgoodfeelbetter.org to register now.

