Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party! Forever 21 to Release a Line with Everyone's Favorite Doll

Barbie dolls were admittedly one of our favorite childhood toys, which is why we were thrilled when we got a peek at Forever 21’s newest collaboration. The mega-retailer has teamed up with Barbie on an exclusive collection set to be released this fall that is chock full of cheeky and adorable pieces meant to inspire girls of all ages.

The apparel and accessories line features Barbie—the fashion icon—on a range of items for women and girls, from T-shirts, tanks, and bodysuits to cosmetic cases, hairbrushes, and more. The offerings are also covered in witty phrases including "I Woke Up Like This" and "Living Doll," and (of course!) features plenty of pink. Celebrating Barbie's fashionable life, the pieces are designed with the modern day Barbie girl in mind.

Look for the doll-tastic Barbie <3 Forever 21 Collection when it hits Forever 21 stores and forever21.com in September.

Courtesy (3)

In the meantime, check out five outfits featuring cartoons that won't make you look like a kid.