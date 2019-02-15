Colton Underwood Was "Touched Inappropriately" at a Charity Event

During an event for his charity, the Legacy Foundation, current Bachelor Colton Underwood had to leave because he was allegedly "touched inappropriately" by an attendee. Colton posted an apology on his Instagram Story, saying that he regrets having to leave the event early, but personal boundaries were crossed and he couldn't stay.

The fundraiser, which was held at the Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego, was scheduled to run from 6–9 p.m. Guests paid $25 to attend, and proceeds all went to Underwood's charity. Other members of the Bachelor franchise were in attendance, including Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, and Tanner Tolbert, People reports.

The online apology noted that he hoped that he and fans would run into each other in the future so that anyone who wanted to get a photo with him could have the chance. Underwood, a former NFL player, launched the Legacy Foundation in 2015 to raise money and awareness for those with cystic fibrosis.

"I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face," he posted to his Instagram Story. "I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being."

"I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal," he added. "I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello. Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF."

TMZ, which first reported Colton's posts, reports that many fans did manage to get photos with the Bachelor before the incident and that he's all smiles in the snapshots.