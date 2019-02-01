Colton Underwood's Throwback Pic Is the #TBT You Need to LOL

It's amazing what a little makeover can do. Just ask the Fab Five. But instead of getting the full-on Jonathan Van Ness treatment, Bachelor Colton Underwood just saw a tailor. In his latest #TBT Instagram post, the current Bachelor showed off his not-so-impressive fashion sense from way back in high school side-by-side with a current photo. Let's just say there's a stark contrast.

"It's crazy what a tailor and some confidence can do for a person," he captioned the image. In the first shot, he's in a boxy, long-line white suit that toes the line between "Mambo No. 5" video extra and TRL-era Backstreet Boys. And judging by Underwood's expression, he wasn't so happy about the lewk, either. Compared to the current photo, which shows him polished up and ready for a rose ceremony, with a slim-cut suit jacket and just enough buttons undone on his shirt to make Chris Harrison proud.

RELATED: Meet Demi Burnett, The Bachelor's Leading Villain

RELATED: That Fake Hand Prank on The Bachelor Sends a Bad Message About Consent

Underwood's addressed his Princess Diaries-style transformation in the past. He explained that back in high school, he dealt with the things that just about everyone else did: braces, pimples, and puberty. He even mentioned his speech impediment.

"I had curly hair, braces, pimples, you talk about going through puberty and the worst things that go with it, I had it, for sure," Colton said during an appearance on the Ladygang Podcast. "And then I had a bottom retainer, so my lisp was really bad. I still have a minor one when I get really excited."

Bachelor Nation could use that little quirk as a clue when they watch the show. Just keep an ear out for Colton's lisp to know exactly when he's getting twitterpated.