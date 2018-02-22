The Surprising Wedding Dress Style Every Bride Is Pinning

Just like garter tosses and rice showers, wearing white on your wedding day might be the next tradition to get the axe.

According to Pinterest’s 2018 Wedding Report, colored wedding dresses are having a major moment. Rose-colored dresses are up 46 percent in search volume, meaning our obsession with millennial pink has made its way to the bridal world. But champagne gowns are the real trending style, with searches up by 358 percent.

Instead of veils, capes are in, and backdrop necklaces add some drama from behind, because you know you’ll want to take those over-the-shoulder pictures.

Those aren’t the only non-traditional wedding dresses that brides are searching for: Jumpsuits are up 178 percent, while high necklines are up 251 percent. Toppers like boleros and long-sleeve dresses are also up in search volume, as are wedding day flats. Can we suggest a pair of bridal sneakers, perhaps?

In terms of beauty looks, the biggest search volume increase of all is for messy updos, and something tells us bride-to-be Meghan Markle and her messy buns had a hand in the surge. Lip gloss and long, lush lashes are also trending.

As for the wedding itself, brides are opting for ceremonies out in nature with major floral accents. Potted plants, suspended flowers, and floral cocktails are also in style. And if a big ceremony isn’t your thing, you’re not alone: Searches for courthouse ceremonies have increased by 129 percent.

Once the reception is over, the honeymoon begins, and the spot with the most-increased search may surprise you: It’s Switzerland. If mountains and snow don't bring you bliss, Bali may be more your vibe, and you wouldn’t be alone in trading your office for the island, which saw a 145 percent increase in searches.