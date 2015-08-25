The College Girls' Guide to Chic Backpack Alternatives

Listen up girls, next semester is right around the corner. While you may already have your sneakers, dorm room decor, and so on, one of the most important purchases you can make this time of year is the bag you will lug around with you from class to class. If you're bored of the backpack, there are tons of different options in the market.

You can choose a canvas tote with a cheeky phrase, or, if you wish to take a more sophisticated route, opt for a leather or calf-hair style. Whichever you choose, you'll find the style fit for you below.

If Your Look Is Sophisticated

Courtesy

Shop it: 1. Marc by Marc Jacobs, $438; nordstrom.com. 2. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $750; nordstrom.com. 3. Frye, $528; nordstrom.com. 4. Elizabeth and James, $645; nordstrom.com. 5. Zara, $70; zara.com. 6. Poverty Flats by Rian, $65; nordstrom.com. 7. Mango, $60; mango.com.

If Your Look Is Casual

Courtesy

Shop it: 1. H&M, $15; hm.com. 2. Dogeared, $32; nordstrom.com. 3. Kate Spade New York, $25; nordstrom.com. 4. Tri-Coastal Design, $12; nordstrom.com. 5. Madewell, $168; madewell.com. 6. J. Crew, $178; jcrew.com. 7. Ban.Do, $20; nordstrom.com.

