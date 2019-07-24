A College Admissions Scandal Movie Is in the Works at Lifetime

A scandal that seemed tailor-made for the Lifetime movie treatment is getting just that. The college admissions scandal is coming to the small screen, rubbing shoulders with dramatizations of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life in the palace, at the cable stalwart. According to Entertainment Tonight, the network is planning a two-hour movie that follows the scandal that rocked Hollywood, higher learning, and everyone's social media feeds.

A press release announcing the news explains that the movie will be based "on the story that captivated a nation where over 50 privileged and elite individuals from across the country were exposed for criminally conspiring to influence the undergraduate admissions decisions at some of America’s top schools." It doesn't have an official title just yet, though College Admissions Scandal is being used as a not-so-creative placeholder.

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

RELATED: Here's What John Stamos Had to Say About Lori Loughlin's "Difficult Situation"

Though the case involved more than 50 individuals, it looks like Lifetime's take will understandably focus on the two biggest names involved: Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Huffman pleaded guilty to charges stemming from accusations of paying $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT score raised. Loughlin's in a little deeper, since her daughter, Olivia Jade, was a successful social media influencer that stated explicitly that she didn't actually want to be in school. Olivia Jade lost lucrative partnerships and still hasn't returned to USC in the wake of the scandal. Laughlin allegedly paid $500,000 to have her daughters admitted to the university. After news of her involvement in the scandal broke, she was dropped from the Hallmark Channel, where she starred in the series When Calls the Heart, as well as Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House.

"College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads," the release continues. "But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families."

RELATED: Here's Who's Throwing Support Behind Lori Loughlin — and Who's Throwing Shade

There's no news on casting just yet, but it's safe to assume that Loughlin won't be making her comeback in this particular project.