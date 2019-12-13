Colin Firth Has Separated from Wife Livia Giuggioli After 22 Years of Marriage

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Love (Actually) is dead. (I know you saw the pun coming).

After 22 years of marriage, actor Colin Firth and film producer Livia Giuggioli have separated. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” their publicists confirmed in a joint statement to InStyle on Friday. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The news comes more than a year and a half after Giuggioli admitted to having an affair with her stalker during a period of separation from Firth. “A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” Firth’s publicist explained at the time.

RELATED: Colin Firth’s Wife Livia Giuggioli Admits to Having an Affair with Her Alleged Stalker

Firth and Giuggioli share two sons, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. Firth also has a 29-year-old son, Will, from a previous relationship with actress Meg Tilly.