It's Colin Firth's Birthday! 6 Times He Made Us Believe in Love Again

Happy birthday to Colin Firth, the award-winning actor and British heartthrob, who turns 56 today. Known for his loveable personality and undeniable charm, Firth has been making women swoon since his turn as the brooding Mr. Darcy in the 1995 TV adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Starring in a long list of films during his career, many of them in romantic roles, Firth has been recognized for his outstanding work in the form of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and two Actors Guild Awards. And his fans can see why. Regardless of the type of character Firth plays, he does it best with a sense of ingenuity and sincerity that few actors possess. Oh, and did we mention good looks?

And so today we raise a toast to the man who has melted our hearts time and time again with our favorite Firth flicks that can make even the most jaded gal believe in love again.

1. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Known for his candid sense of humor in interviews, Firth has been known to joke about his singing in the film. Despite any qualms he had about making his vocal debut, Firth delivers his usual five-star acting performance opposite the equally talented Meryl Streep, who plays Firth's ex-love interest.

2. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

This film, a reinterpretation of the original Pride and Prejudice, is the definition of a Firth classic. Firth plays Mark Darcy, the unsuspecting "Mr. Right" and true love to Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones.

3. Magic in the Moonlight (2014)

Maybe it's because we are also huge Emma Stone fans, but Magic in the Moonlight is a movie everyone should see. Throughout the film, Stone plays the loveable Sophie Baker, a famous illusionist whose magical tactics Firth's Stanley Crawford has been called upon to debunk. One stunningly beautiful woman plus one extremely charming man? We think you can guess the ending.

4. Love Actually (2003)

A Christmas-themed romantic film that warms our hearts each time we watch it, in it Firth plays Jamie, a lost and brokenhearted man who mends his heart by falling in love with Aurelia, a Portuguese housekeeper. The pair fall in love, despite the language barrier between them, which of course makes us swoon each and every time—because, as they say, love conquers all.

5. Hope Springs (2003)

After getting his heart broken by his ex-fiancée, Firth's character, a British artist named Colin Ware, is stuck living in a small town in Vermont where he meets a local girl named Mandy (played by Heather Graham). While love begins to blossom between the pair, Colin's ex ends up trying to make her way back into the picture. And, while we don't want to spoil the ending, we will say that this film is definitely one of our must-see, Firth favorites.

6. Pride and Prejudice (1996)

It was not until Firth made his 1995 debut in the TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice that he gained significant attention for his acting. In the six-part British TV drama, Firth's on-point portrayal of the tortured yet tender Mr. Darcy still serves as a clear reminder as to how he managed to gain a reputation as a man who represents all-things romance.