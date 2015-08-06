Colin Farrell Joins the Cast of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter Prequel

He may currently star as an alcohol-ridden investigator with a mysterious story on HBO’s True Detective, but Colin Farrell is officially gearing up to take his acting chops into the world of flying brooms and otherworldly creatures.

The handsome star has been cast in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel, which follows Newt Scamander (who'll be portrayed by Eddie Redmayne in the movie), a magizoologist who’s tasked with piecing together a textbook on all things magic. Farrell will take on the role of a wizard who follows Scamander and his epic journey, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other stars who will sprinkle the screen include Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Alison Sudol. Considering Rowling herself is a screen writer on the project, this one’s sure to be one for the books come December 2016, when it’s scheduled to be released.

