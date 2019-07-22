Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Have Reportedly Broken Up

After nearly two years of dating, Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, 26, and Lili Reinhart, 22, have reportedly broken up.

Despite both appearing at Comic-Con over the weekend in San Diego, Us Weekly reports that the couple has split. They were seen keeping their distance at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party on Saturday and Sprouse was overheard telling a friend they’d broken up.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ironically, the CW stars were first linked at Comic-Con two years prior when they were spotted kissing.

As awkward as working closely alongside an ex can be, it’s hardly the first time such a scenario has come into play behind the scenes of a teen soap opera. The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody, One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray, and Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively and Penn Badgley all respectively split before their hit series had wrapped.

InStyle is awaiting comment from Spouse and Reinhart’s representatives.