The Hottest Top of the Summer Might Just Be This Cold-Shoulder Style

In light of today's '70s trend, everything that once sartorially defined the decade has resurfaced, from denim flares to peasant blouses. Off-the-shoulder styles, especially, have found a stake in the resurgence, but this time around, they've been reimagined with sleeker fits and fresher shades.
To bring the top into the 21st century, lend some edge and counter the Boho aesthetic with a cool pair of distressed boyfriend jeans or a black leather pencil skirt. For a more put-together take, choose an off-the-shoulder top without all the prints and frills, and couple it with tailored culottes. Shop the 10 hottest cold-shoulder tops, ahead.
Rebecca Minkoff, $198; rebeccaminkoff.com
Tibi, $295; tibi.com
River Island, $50; riverisland.com
Talula, $58; aritzia.com
No. 21, $405; otteny.com
Zara, $40; zara.com
Apiece Apart, $248; intermixonline.com
Michael Michael Kors, $130; net-a-porter.com
Saloni, $270; net-a-porter.com
Topshop, $52; topshop.com
