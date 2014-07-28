Colbie Caillat Rocks Her Album Cover Jumpsuit at the Young Hollywood Awards

Colbie Caillat got some serious extra mileage out of her Maje jumpsuit on the blue carpet at yesterday's 16th annual Young Hollywood Awards. The "Bubbly" singer donned the black suit for her Gypsy Heart (Side A) record, which came out in June. "I actually wore this for my album cover shoot. And I never wore it to a red carpet. And I was like, tag's still on it. I'm wearing it!" she tells InStyle. "I love jumpers. I just feel like I'm not uncomfortable or fidgeting or anything."

But the chic ensemble had one major downside: You can't put it on alone. "It's very hard to get into," she says. "I'll be honest with you. I had three people helping me, but I feel comfortable in it."

To accessorize the outfit, Caillat opted for Miss Sixty heels and a Loree Rodkin ring. And her trendy arm decorations (below), metallic temporary tattoos, provided a whole to vibe to the black jumpsuit.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety; David Livingston/Getty Images

"I'm obsessed with flash tattoos," she tells us. "I've been obsessed with them for a few months now. My hair stylist, we were looking on Pinterest, and she saw this look a couple days ago. And we went for it."

You can catch the Young Hollywood Awards broadcast tonight, July 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CW, plus check out the best red carpet looks in our gallery!

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch