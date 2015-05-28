5 Times Birthday Girl Colbie Caillat Went Makeup-Free

We first fell in love with birthday girl Colbie Caillat's soothing voice and charismatic personality with the debut of her hit single "Bubbly." While we’re still obsessing over the performer's catchy and empowering tunes, her no-makeup selfies have really caught our eye. It’s no surprise the "Try" singer is just as breathtaking bare-faced as she is on the red carpet—and she has her mother to thank for learning to embrace her makeup-free self. "She always puts others first. She inspires me to be myself, and accept who I am, appreciate how I look naturally, like she has always done with herself," Caillat tells PEOPLE.

In honor of her 30th birthday, we're taking a look back at 5 of her best no-makeup selfies on Instagram.

I woke up like this

A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on

Find out how you can appear in my next lyric video: http://colbiecaillat.com/try/ #ColbieTry

A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on

After show. In bed. On tour bus. Rockin my own merch shirt! Felt good taking the makeup off. #DOYOULIKEYOU?

A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on

Morning snuggles with Maté :)

A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on

