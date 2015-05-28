5 Times Birthday Girl Colbie Caillat Went Makeup-Free

We first fell in love with birthday girl Colbie Caillat's soothing voice and charismatic personality with the debut of her hit single "Bubbly." While we’re still obsessing over the performer's catchy and empowering tunes, her no-makeup selfies have really caught our eye. It’s no surprise the "Try" singer is just as breathtaking bare-faced as she is on the red carpet—and she has her mother to thank for learning to embrace her makeup-free self. "She always puts others first. She inspires me to be myself, and accept who I am, appreciate how I look naturally, like she has always done with herself," Caillat tells PEOPLE.

In honor of her 30th birthday, we're taking a look back at 5 of her best no-makeup selfies on Instagram.

So excited to be in Toronto this Friday for the 104.5 CHUM FM Fanfest at the Canadian Music Week! Can Plum come too? :) www.colbiecaillat.com A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on May 6, 2015 at 10:55am PDT

I woke up like this A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on Aug 28, 2014 at 6:05am PDT

Find out how you can appear in my next lyric video: http://colbiecaillat.com/try/ #ColbieTry A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on May 20, 2014 at 10:34am PDT

After show. In bed. On tour bus. Rockin my own merch shirt! Felt good taking the makeup off. #DOYOULIKEYOU? A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on Aug 29, 2014 at 10:28am PDT

Morning snuggles with Maté :) A photo posted by Colbie Caillat (@colbiecaillat) on Nov 10, 2013 at 11:19am PST

