We Went Backstage with Colbie Caillat and Christina Perri—Here's What We Learned

Colbie Caillat and Christina Perri don't necessarily look anything alike—one's a bubbly California blonde, the other a brooding East Coast brunette with tatted sleeves—but lately, they feel like sisters. "We're basically the same person," says Caillat of Perri, with whom she's headlining this summer's arguably best-named tour: Girl's Night Out, Boys Can Come Too. With 27 shows across 18 states, the two singer-songwriters have plenty of time to get acquainted. And we got to know them pretty well, too, after logging in some quality time with them backstage and on their respective tour buses before their recent show at Pier 97 in N.Y.C. Here's an excerpt from their conversation with InStyle:

So, which one of you decided to name the tour Girls Night Out, Boys Can Come Too?

Perri: It was a joint effort. When we first decided to go on tour, I went over to her [Caillat's] house, and we went back and forth on some ideas until we were sort of defeated. Then I said, "It’s like a girl's night out." And Colbie said, "But boys can come too." It's supposed to be slightly cheeky, but it’s true.

Caillat: We never have enough boy fans, so they can definitely come too.

Perri: We didn’t want to exclude them!

What’s it like headlining the same show?

Caillat: It's great. We have a ton of things in common: the food we eat, the workouts we do, the people we hang out with, the music we listen to, the cars we drive—we even had the same jewelry on the exact same fingers once.

Perri: We keep realizing that we are possibly the same person.

Do you have any joint pre-show rituals?

Caillat: We haven't gotten a chance to warm up together yet, but before I go onstage, me and the band and as much of the crew that’s backstage get together and go all-in with our hands. We make up something each night to say and it’s usually something funny and random.

Perri: I do a couple of different things. It’s getting a little out of hand at the moment. A half-hour before the show, the band and I will listen to five songs, and have a drum dance party, and when those songs are over, we stand in a Superman pose—I saw a TED talk once that said that it projects confidence—so we stand there and do breathing exercises. Then we put our hands in, scream the name of the city, and I go around and hug everybody. I’m very superstitious, so if I don’t go around and hug everyone in the same order, I feel like I’ll have a bad show.

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

What's the first thing you do when you come offstage?

Caillat: Change out of my sweaty wardrobe. Then I get in my comfortable pajamas and take off my makeup immediately.

Perri: Me and the band all cool down together and talk about the show—the bad and the good things that happened. Then we wash our faces. There’s guacamole involved, too.

Let's talk about clothes. What are your costumes like for this tour?

Perri​: I love the idea of getting dolled up for the stage. I think I’m slowly transforming into a Disney princess. I have a black costume and a white costume, both designed by my stylist, Erik Rudy. We alternate who opens and who closes the show, so when I’m opening, I wear black, and when I’m closing, I wear white. The top is a sequin bodysuit, and a sequin skirt is layered over it. Then I have sick Vans that are bedazzled with rhinestones.

Caillat: I’m wearing a long high-waisted black skirt and a blood orange crop top. On my last tour, I was wearing shorts, but this time around, I wanted more of a flow—I didn’t want to be fidgeting. Ultimately, if you’re not comfortable with what you’re in, it doesn’t look good on you anyway.

How about your makeup routine?

Perri​: A little bit of a smoky eye, heavy on the eyeliner, and super glittery and shimmery. Whether or not there’s a Jumbotron is how we decide how many sparkles we’re going to do.

Caillat: I keep it pretty basic. I’m wearing a lot of Bare Escentuals right now.

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Who would be your dream collaboration?

Caillat: Chris Martin, for sure.

Perri: Chris Martin would be awesome.

What was your first concert ever?

Perri​: 'N Sync. I was 13, and it was the first concert I ever went to alone with my friends.

Caillat: A Fleetwood Mac concert my parents took me to at the Hollywood Bowl. We grew up listening to them, because my dad co-produced two of their earlier albums.

Did you both always want to be singer-songwriters?

Perri: I’ve be singing since I was 3 years old, but I was always afraid to sing my own songs in front of people. I was such an emo teenage girl—I wrote so I would feel better. After I slowly started showing people my music and they had an emotional reaction to what I was writing, I thought I’d start putting my songs out into the world, but I never thought I’d be the one who sang them. I have terrible stage fright. I still do.

Caillat: I wanted to be a singer since I was really young. When I was 11 years old, I sung at my school’s talent show. I didn’t know that I wanted to write until a bit later. My parents talked me into it and said that I should accompany the songs with something that I write. They gave me the tools to take it to the next level.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

