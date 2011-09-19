Coffee Lovers: Starbucks Debuts Designer Tees!

Happy birthday, Starbucks! In celebration of 40 years of coffee, the caffeine giant has teamed up with Alexander Wang, Sophie Theallet and Billy Reid on a line of T-shirts inspired by the brand. "The first thing we thought of was what everyone tries to avoid—spilled coffee on a T-shirt," Wang said of his design. The limited-edition tops hit StarbucksStore.com and Nordstrom today for $85 each. Click through the gallery to see the designs!

