This Coffee-Infused Old Fashioned Is the Ultimate Pick-Me-Up

If you're looking to inject some old-school glam into your next happy hour, this smooth cocktail from The Clocktower, Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton's restaurant on the second floor of the much buzzed-about New York Edition hotel, may just be the pick-me-up you need. Made from coffee-infused rye with splashes of demerara syrup, this unique take on the classic Old Fashioned is the perfect way to tip your hat to the mixologists of yore. "The subtle hint of cold coffee makes it the perfect post-dinner drink," beverage director Gareth Evans tells InStyle. Read on for the recipe, and bottoms up!

Courtesy

The Cold Fashioned

Makes: 1 drink

Ingredients

750 ml bottle Michter's rye whiskey ($50; grandwinecellar.com)

50 g coffee beans

1/4 oz demerara syrup ($12; awesomedrinks.com)

3 dashes of Fernet-Branca liqueur ($26; shopwinedirect.com)

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters ($12; amazon.com)

1/2 oz Foro Amaro liqueur ($22; elephantwine.com)

1 orange peel

Directions

1. Soak coffee beans in rye whiskey for 6 hours.

2. Make coffee as you usually would. Let cool.

3. Stir 1 1/2 oz of rye-infused coffee with syrup, Fernet-Branca, bitters, and Foro Amaro for approximately 10 seconds.

4. Strain over ice.

5. Garnish with an orange peel.