Cody Simpson Released His Song About Miley Cyrus

After much begging, pleading, and hands-down-pantsing, it seems that Miley Cyrus convinced Cody Simpson to release the song he'd written for her. "Golden Thing" is officially on Spotify and fans of the couple — and of Cyrus herself — are looking for clues, sentiment, and anything else about the whirlwind romance in the lyrics. The song made its debut a few weeks ago when Simpson teased it on Instagram while Cyrus was recuperating from tonsilitis surgery and the tune has been a point of contention ever since. Cyrus has been urging Simpson to release it, but he hesitated, saying that she told him she'd do it if he didn't.

"I wrote her a song ... that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out," he told People. "She was like, 'If you don’t put this shit out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this shit myself.'"

The lyrics to the song are dreamy and sunny, maybe piggybacking on Cyrus's "Malibu." Simpson isn't hiding who the song is about, but just a tertiary look at the lyrics make it very clear who he's singing about.

"Crystal dream / Cali queen / Radiant hand / Vibrant sand," he says in the first verse. "I'm shot / It's a golden thing she’s got."

"'Golden Thing' was inspired by my new romance with and admiration for Miley," Simpson told Teen Vogue. "Everything feels refreshed and new and golden."

Cyrus didn't just tell Simpson to release the song. She told all her followers about it, too, saying that all of her cajoling was paying off.

"It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week," Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story when he teased it. "And it's working."

Simpson's new release isn't the only musical tribute from the couple. After her split from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus released "Slide Away," which many fans saw as a companion song to her breezy track "Malibu."

"Move on, we're not 17," the lyrics say. "I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."