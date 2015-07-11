Cody Simpson Has a New Album and He Promises It "Reflects Who I Am As a Person"

Cody Simpson couldn’t have been more ready for his album release party, celebrating Free, which also happens to be his first indie project, with a big bash in Hollywood Friday night. “Tonight is going to be awesome,” he told us after his sound check, while noshing on chicken fingers, fries and a cheeseburger. “It's been a lot of time now leading up to this moment, working on this record….[I’m] able to finally make music that reflects who I am as a person.”

As the sun started to set, a casually clad crowd arrived at the poolside Tropicana Bar at the Hollywood Roosevelt, giving off a Cali chic vibe with a mix of leather jackets, skinny jeans, distressed shorts and sky-high stilettos. As they waited for Simpson's performance to begin, they mixed, mingled, sipped cocktails, and snapped selfies by the pool. Simpson's mom, Angie, and sister, Alli who was sporting distressed denim sorts and brown stilettos, were also there to show support. (Angie had a mom moment, enthusiastically taking pics of Simpson mom snapping pics of him as he performed. When it was time for the singer and his band to step on the neon-lit stage, Simpson was clad in a blue t-shirt, jeans and a comfy Ralph Lauren Denim and Supply blue flannel shirt that he said he loved so much he’d been wearing it “every day.”

Amongst his souful set, Simpson performed songs from the album like “Free” and “Thotful.” Guests gathered near the stage, bobbing their heads and cheering for him, but, it was his song “New Problems” that brought everyone to their feet. While there were rumors of a possible Justin Bieber appearance at the event, Cody’s pal didn’t show. Rest assured, there's still hope for the future. Cody told us: “It would definitely be cool to work on something in the future [with Justin] again.” Fingers crossed.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Wears a Bikini in Miami with Cody Simpson