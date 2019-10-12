Cody Simpson Confirms Miley Cyrus Is His Girlfriend

What began as a carefree romance between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson quickly escalated into a full-on relationship.

While it has only been a little over a week since the pair were first spotted kissing over an açaí bowl, their feelings for each other moved fast, and, now, they're at the girlfriend-boyfriend stage.

On Friday, the Australian singer confirmed just as much while speaking with reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles, as he said it was "safe to say" the couple are official. “I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he explained.

Image zoom Shutterstock/Getty Images

“She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well," he continued. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

Despite the tight timeline of romantic events, Simpson argued their relationship wasn't "crazy sudden."

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, before adding that the pair: “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Image zoom @codysimpson/Instagram

Meanwhile, he revealed that dating Miley is a "different experience" compared to his other relationships because of their longtime friendship. “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

It appears as if Miley's feelings toward Cody are just as strong. Immediately following last night's event, Simpson posted a photo of himself modeling Tiffany & Co.'s new men's jewelry line, and Miley got flirty in the comments section. "Boo thang," she wrote, while inserting a thumbs-down when a fan asked, "Does Miley share?"

RELATED: Everything to Know About Maddison Brown

Miley's ex Liam Hemsworth has also recently moved on with actress Maddison Brown. The two went on a dinner date in New York's West Village earlier this week and exhibited some PDA on the city streets the next day. However, the actor isn't jumping into anything too serious, according to People.

A source told the publication: "It's very new. Liam is taking it slow but he's definitely interested in her."