This Coconut Strawberry Smoothie Makes the Perfect Post-Workout Snack

Believe it or not, the fall marathon season is just around the bend, and for runners looking to shave seconds off their goal time, that means a summer full of long runs and Spin classes. And as everyone knows, the more calories you burn, the more nutrients your body needs. If you're searching for a healthy and yummy reward for upping your fitness game, look no further than this coconut strawberry smoothie recipe by Brooklyn chef and food writer Jenna Helwig.

Jenna Helwig

As founder of Rosaberry, a culinary startup that teaches families how to eat healthy, Helwig's fruity blend is just one of 75 vitamin-packed concoctions in her newest book, Smoothie-licious ($11, amazon.com). This recipe, which we hand-picked from her book, is the perfect summertime snack as the coconut water will re-hydrate you while the berries help keep you full (and pack more vitamin C than an orange—yes, really!).

Whether you've just finished a heart-pumping SoulCycle sesh or a long-distance run in the sun, this summer treat is sure to keep you going. Read on for the yummy recipe.

Coco Strawberry Smoothie

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1/4 cups coconut water

1 cup sliced strawberries

4 frozen strawberries

2 mint leaves

A touch of agave nectar (optional)

Directions

1. Add the coconut water, strawberries, and mint leaves to the blender, starting with the coconut water.

2. Cover and blend until smooth and frothy, about 30 seconds.

3. Taste for sweetness. Add agave nectar if desired.

