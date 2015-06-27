Get Your Detox On With this Coconut-Almond Green Smoothie Recipe

Every summer’s got a smoothie. If you try only one this year, make it this coconut-almond green mixture full of vitamin E and protein from Clean Green Eats: 100+ Clean-Eating Recipes to Improve Your Whole Life by Lifetime’s Cook Yourself Thin host, Candice Kumai. The just-released cookbook ($18; amazon.com) offers delicious drinks and meal ideas that make it easy to commit to a diet of natural, low-sugar, nutrient-dense ingredients. Even better? Everything is made with 95% fresh, non-processed foods that can be found at your local grocery store.

Courtesy

To get your first taste of the Clean Green Eats life, try out the smoothie recipe below. And if you're looking to make things even sweeter, pair it with shredded coconut, frozen bananas, or almond milk.

16 oz. Coconut-Almond Green Smoothie

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond butter

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup baby spinach

1 teaspoon spirulina powder

1 frozen bananas (or swap for 1 avocado to reduce sugar)

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon organic vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

RELATED: 3 Summer Recipes Straight from Rebecca Taylor's Table