Coco Rocha's 2-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Her Runway Debut

With a supermodel mom like Coco Rocha, was there any doubt that Ioni James Conran would be anything but a catwalk natural?

Though the cutie is just two-years-old, she confidently took to the runway to walk in her first fashion show in Paris. And mom was there to cheer her on every step of the way, as the adorable tot glided down the catwalk in the arms of another model at Bonpoint's show on Wednesday.

The toddler looked ethereal in all-white and a matching flower crown, showing us that a penchant for modeling may just run in the family. I guess we will have to add Coco and Ioni to the long list of mother-daughter models—think Yolanda, Gigi, and Bella Hadid, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, and Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Raps a Children’s Book for Baby Luna

"Flowers in her hair. My beautiful baby girl backstage at @bonpoint's ethereal garden show #BonpointSS18," Rocha captioned a picture of Ioni getting ready for her big moment.

Flowers in her hair 🌺 ♥️ My beautiful baby girl backstage at @bonpoint's ethereal garden show #BonpointSS18 A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Ioni even has her own Instagram account, and documented all of the backstage action before the show.

Mommy isn't the only one getting ready backstage at a fashion show today! @bonpoint #bonpointSS18 A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

📸 by @kevintachman at @bonpoint A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

RELATED: Coco Rocha's 1-Year-Old Daughter Has 50,000 Instagram Followers

There's no telling what the future holds for little Ioni, but we're pretty sure that it will be a bright one—whether or not she decides to follow in her mother's supermodel footsteps!