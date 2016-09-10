Happy 28th Birthday to the Ultimate Supermodel Mama, Coco Rocha! 

Anna Hecht
Sep 10, 2016

One look at birthday girl Coco Rocha’s slammin’ supermodel physique and you’d never guess she became a mama just a little over a year ago. One look at her Instagram account, however, and it’s clear that Rocha’s 1-year-old daughter, Ioni James Conran, is her entire world. 

Rocha and her artist husband James welcomed Ioni on March 28, 2015, and her numerous appearances on mom's Insta (Ioni even has her own account already!) prove that she is as adorable as her mom is stylish. But if life as a working mom is anything, it's hectic, and Rocha's snaps prove she's mastered the art of multitasking, often documenting her and her little one's time spent together at photo shoots. Little Ioni doesn’t seem to mind the jet-set life, however, as long as mama Rocha is close by. Scroll through to see the many oh-so-adorable moments of Rocha proving she’s the ultimate pro at managing her mama/supermodel duties.

