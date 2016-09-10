Happy 28th Birthday to the Ultimate Supermodel Mama, Coco Rocha! 

One look at birthday girl Coco Rocha’s slammin’ supermodel physique and you’d never guess she became a mama just a little over a year ago. One look at her Instagram account, however, and it’s clear that Rocha’s 1-year-old daughter, Ioni James Conran, is her entire world.

Rocha and her artist husband James welcomed Ioni on March 28, 2015, and her numerous appearances on mom's Insta (Ioni even has her own account already!) prove that she is as adorable as her mom is stylish. But if life as a working mom is anything, it's hectic, and Rocha's snaps prove she's mastered the art of multitasking, often documenting her and her little one's time spent together at photo shoots. Little Ioni doesn’t seem to mind the jet-set life, however, as long as mama Rocha is close by. Scroll through to see the many oh-so-adorable moments of Rocha proving she’s the ultimate pro at managing her mama/supermodel duties.

My turn! Push mee!! @ioniconran A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

She likes me 💕 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Aug 14, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT

Watching the ships come in with the little lady. @ioniconran #COandCO A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jul 26, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

@ioniconran loving splashing in her fancy kiddie pool at #houseofconran - we went with @kohlerco undercount sinks and wall mounted faucets paired with @consentinona #silestone counters and @legrandna outlets. 📸 @thisisharri A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on May 14, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

The littlest bae sitting with her mama in hair and makeup 💅💁 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Aug 22, 2015 at 2:34pm PDT

Baby on board! I'm so thankful to have my little family with me when I work, it's a major perk of my profession. #BringYourBabyToWorkDay all day, everyday. 👨‍👩‍👧@jamesedwardconran @ioniconran A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Aug 31, 2015 at 11:33am PDT

When you and the Bae coordinate your outfits. 👌Shout out to @vonbonapparel and @westwardleaning for keeping @ioniconran and I looking fresh. A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Aug 1, 2015 at 9:27am PDT

Back to back meetings in New York today with the little lady by my side. Another sneak peak at a future #BotkierXCocoRocha prototype. 👀👜 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Aug 3, 2015 at 7:39am PDT

My little cheerleader @ioniconran on set with her Uncle @Zac_Posen for #ZacPosen #Resort16! #fashionbabylife A video posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jun 1, 2015 at 12:59pm PDT

Me and my tiny fashionista #IoniConran are loving our friend @louiseroe's new book #FrontRoe - Great tips on how to be the leading lady in your own life! 💅💁 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on May 20, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

It's such a beautiful day out and we are taking @ioniconran for a walk in her @Diesel for @BugabooHQ chariot/tank. Thanks for the wheels Uncle @RenzoRosso! 👶👌🌞 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Apr 2, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

