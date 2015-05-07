Coco Rocha Blows Us Away with an Incredible Post-Baby Figure

Only five weeks have passed since Coco Rocha gave birth to her first child, Ioni James Conran, and the new mom looks hotter than ever.

The Canadian model struck her first pose on the red carpet since becoming a mother at the Game of Plenti event on May 6 in New York City. Her outfit of choice? An Escada jumpsuit ($1,650; neimanmarcus.com) that accentuated her trim waist. Rocha kept her accessories to a minimum in black pumps that featured a gold trim, while her Botkier New York clutch from her upcoming collaboration showed off tones of silver.

Motherhood can completely transform a person's life, but Rocha seems to be adapting with ease. We followed the chic mom's style during her pregnancy and we're thrilled to see that she has returned to the public eye.

