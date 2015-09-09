Coco Rocha Shares the Secret to Her Stunning Post-Baby Body

Only six months after giving birth to her daughter Ioni James Conran, Coco Rocha is back on the runway looking better than ever. But her recent walk down the Zac Zac Posen spring/summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week wasn't her first public appearance as a new mom. She's been snapped at galas and red carpet affairs for months now—and each time, she's more stunning than her last (if that's even possible). So what's her secret?

"I worked out while I was pregnant—some people get nervous about that so definitely talk to your doctor," she tells InStyle. "And honestly, it probably has something to do with genetics. I was a lucky duck I guess, but it's all about keeping active."

And having a little tot around hasn't slowed her down one bit. "I had a few months off, but it's nice being a working mom and being able to have my baby around," she says about bringing her daughter to shows. "I'll have to stop hair and makeup and go take care of the little one and go back. Everyone has been so open about letting her backstage."

