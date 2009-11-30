Coco Rocha To Design Clothing, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Caught Wearing GapKids

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Model Coco Rocha is lending her style to her very own clothing line and wants you to help her name it! [NYMag.com]

2. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy performed a duet with Harry Connick, Jr. on television wearing a Stella McCartney for GapKids jacketvote on her choice now! [HuffingtonPost.com]

3. Chopard designed special (and quite spectacular!) jewels for the leading ladies of Nine, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

4. Paul & Joe designed a limited edition collection for theOutnet.com which goes on sale tomorrow and includes this holiday party-perfect gold sequin dress. [StyleList.com]

5. Chelsea Clinton will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky, thanks to a Thanksgiving holiday proposal! [People.com]

6. DKNY's new "How to Wear a Cozy" iPhone application shows you step-by-step how to get the most style out of this already-versatile sweater. [Elle.com]