Ovarian Cancer Survivor Cobie Smulders Designed a Chic Bracelet that Helps Awareness

It takes a remarkable sense of humor and staunch bravado to battle cancer and come out positively on the other side. But for 33-year-old actress Cobie Smulders, taking the optimistic road and eventually choosing to help others was the key to survival. “I had ovarian cancer myself when I was 25 years old,” she tells InStyle. “It is the unfortunate thing that everybody knows somebody or has experienced [cancer] themselves. That is the sad thing about this disease.” Sure, the disease can be a crippling one, but Smulders is now aiming to increase awareness and raise funds for necessary research in a smart, fashionable way.

The former How I Met Your Mother star has merrily teamed up with jewelry purveyor Stella & Dot to design the Resilience Cuff ($34; stelladot.com), an artful rose gold and gray cuff that not only is a streamlined addition to anyone’s jewelry portfolio but also supports a great cause. “I’m a survivor and I feel like we’re empowered by that. I feel like it’s something that made me a lot stronger and has, now that I’m out of it, really benefitted my life,” Smulders explains.

So how exactly will the bracelet do good? Beginning today, net proceeds from each bracelet sold through the entire month of October will be directed towards the Noreen Fraser Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to raise funds for and awareness of women’s cancer. Of course the fanciful bracelet, which also helps celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, was created to discuss a serious matter, but Smulders made sure to enjoy the process of piecing it together.

“I’m very simplistic. I like jewelry that is small, that is a statement piece but with a delicate statement. I usually wear a lot of really thin gold bands and small studs. Nothing too big,” she says of her own preference for accessories. “We started from a very simple place and started talking about women going through this process. Either they know somebody that’s going through the process of having cancer or they have been affected by it themselves.”

For Smulders, choosing to adorn the piece in rose gold and grey was obvious thanks to a simple love of both colors—but the bracelet’s arrow-like design was given more thought. “I was like, what if we kind of did some sort of warrior? And so we incorporated some arrows into the design. Those two colors work together with the same kind of strength and courage and resilience.”

The actress cites the foundation’s “groundbreaking” work for her participation in the project, and while there’s plenty more to be done, she’s hopeful that this collaboration will help women take better care of themselves. “I think it’s really important to get in early and for women to do mammograms, to do screenings, to do all these things that aren’t always necessarily covered by Medicare, by insurances, and to really start working to get those more available for people,” she adds. “Through the research that Noreen is doing through the foundation, getting that money to scientists to back up those sort of studies that say early detection is going to, in the long run, saves lives. That’s where I hope it all goes.”

