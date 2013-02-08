Coach's Valentine's Day Fragrance: Now in Stores

Here's an item to add to your Valentine's Day wish list! Just in time for February 14, Coach is releasing their Coach Love fragrance, an airy blend of mandarin, freesia, jasmine, and sandalwood. "It's the most romantic fragrance Coach has created," said Karyn Khoury, Estee Lauder's senior vice president of corporate fragrance development. "The scent is very streamlined in its construction, but it's actually quite complex in the number of ingredients used." Coach Love is housed in a sweet rose gold flacon, and we especially love how the brand's iconic Cs are formed into a heart to give the logo the Valentine's Day treatment. Shop the scent, priced at $52 to $92, at coach.com now.

