Coach's New Eye-Popping Line

Coach is giving us one more reason to love the label with their new wallet-friendly Poppy Collection. The range includes "playful edgy pieces that are versatile and more affordable," according to President and Executive Creative Director, Reed Krakoff. "We mixed sequins and patent touches with Pop Art-inspired prints and there's quirky hardware and retro shapes for bags and jewelry."  Gossip Girl's Michelle Trachtenberg was already spotted carrying a black patent bag from the line.

Ring, Coach, $78; visit coach.comBag, Coach, $268; visit coach.com

