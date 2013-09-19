Coach's Love Letter To New York City

Coach has been rolling out their new look, and the latest release is a stunning fall advertising campaign featuring models Karlie Kloss and Liu Wen. Taking place in New York City, the short films capture models Kloss and Wen talking about the home they have made for themselves in the Big Apple—Kloss is originally from St. Louis and Wen from Beijing. As the models speak about their neighborhoods, personal style and the the greatest things about where they live, we can't help but fall in love with the city (all over again). The videos also reveal the new Coach bags and shoes that are coming from the brand, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them! You can watch Kloss' video above and Wen's here.

Plus, click through the gallery to see some of our favorite Coach pieces!

